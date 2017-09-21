Early-morning house fire in Chesterfield County leaves 2 displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been displaced after their home sustained significant damage in a fire early Thursday morning.

Crews with Chesterfield Fire & EMS were called to the fire at a home in the 16400 block of Clover Hill Road at around 12:30 a.m. It took crews nearly two hours to mark the blaze under control.

Officials smoke alarms woke a sleeping homeowner, who made it out of the home safely after noticing flames on the exterior of the home that were extending up to the roofline.

Investigators determined that the fire started in a trash can after charcoal from a grill that was placed in the can caused combustible materials to ignite.

No one was injured. The two adults who were displaced are being assisted by family members.

