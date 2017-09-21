Drivers ‘seriously injured’ after wrong way collision on I-64 in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries after a collision on I-64 in Louisa County.

One of the drivers was evacuated by helicopter and the other was driven by ambulance.

Police said they responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday evening after a vehicle was seen traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

Shortly thereafter, the wrong-way vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle near the intersection with Route 522.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

