Council member believes fate of Confederate monuments should rest with city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A city council member in Richmond is trying to change the law about removing Confederate statues.

On Monday, Councilman Michael Jones will present the resolution to his fellow council members. It appeals to the General Assembly to allow the City of Richmond to take down monuments if they choose.

“We are simply asking for the right to take them down,” Jones said.

Jones said he knows the current law doesn’t allow city council to take down the statues on Monument Avenue, but says this resolution is the first step.

“if it passes city council as a resolution and if the general assembly comes back and says you have the right to take it down, then it has to come back to city council and we would have to vote and I would draft an ordinance,” Jones explained.

The resolution specifically names the J.E.B. Stuart, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Maury statues. Jones says for him, the city can’t be afraid of backlash, but they need to do what’s right.

“I believe the moral this is to take these statues down,” Jones said.

He added that funding should not influence the decision.

“If we can find money for ballparks, if we can find money for a brewery, then we need to find money to take these statues down,” he said. “Where there’s a will there’s a way.’

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.