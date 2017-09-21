As Fall arrives, so does allergy season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes more than just beautiful leaves. The changing season also brings pesky allergies.

Doctors say Virginia is a green state with plush plants, but that also makes it a high allergy area as well. Ragweed and goldenrod are the two weeds to blame for common allergy symptoms.

Doctor Kenneth Lucas from Patient First lined out the differences, stating that common colds are usually associated with fever, but people suffering from allergies do not have a fever. Cold symptoms also usually last up to a week, whereas allergy symptoms last up to an entire season. Doctor Lucas said itchiness also accommodates allergies.

Medical centers are already seeing an uptick in patients seeking allergy treatment. While there is no cure for allergies, doctors say the best thing to do is start treatment early.

“People who know they have allergies and have found some symptomatic relief in the past if they start on their regimen before they become sypmtomatic,” Dr. Lucas explained.

Doctors recommend taking an antihistamine like Claritin or Zyrtec, and say they can’t think of anything that makes this allergy season out of the ordinary or unusual.

Dr. Lucas added that allergy symptoms are usually worse in the morning when pollen count is high.

