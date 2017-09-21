‘All clear’ given at JTCC Chester campus after nearby robbery prompts lockdown

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — All entrances and exits to John Tyler Community College’s Chester campus are currently closed as police search for a suspect involved in a nearby robbery.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m. at the Virginia Credit Union located at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police said the male suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash. No weapon was displayed and o one was injured during the incident, according to police.

The suspect, who was last seen running in the direction of JTCC, is described as a black male in his mid 20s, roughly 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has a slender built and light compexion and was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and sunglasses. He was also carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

