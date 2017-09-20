VSP trooper shot during pursuit in Henrico; woman in custody

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering at the hospital after being shot Tuesday night by a female pursuit suspect. The woman is in state police custody with charges pending.

Authorities say that at 11:35 p.m., Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla traveling north on Chippenham Parkway for speeding. When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Toyota pulled over. But as the trooper approached the Toyota, it sped away and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued north on Chippenham Parkway and then onto Parham Road, state police said. The Toyota then turned onto September Drive and into a neighborhood. When the Toyota encountered a dead end, it began to turn around in the cul-de-sac in Lakeway Court. The trooper pulled his patrol car in front of the Toyota to stop it.

According to state police, the Toyota did stop and its female driver got out on foot. As the trooper approached the driver, she shot at the trooper striking him in the arm. She then ran on foot through the backyard of a nearby residence.

Around midnight, a second trooper located the woman and commanded her to drop the weapon. The woman complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Henrico County Police immediately responded to the scene and the trooper, who had been wearing a ballistic vest, was transported to VCU Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. State police said no troopers discharged their weapons during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.