VSP trooper shot during pursuit in Henrico County; driver in custody

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering at VCU Medical Center after being shot Tuesday night by a pursuit suspect. The pursuit suspect is in state police custody with charges pending.

At 11:35 p.m., Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla traveling north on Chippenham Parkway. The traffic violation was for speeding, as the Toyota was traveling at 87 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Toyota pulled over. As the trooper approached the Toyota, it sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued north on Chippenham Parkway and then onto Parham Road. The Toyota then turned onto September Drive and into a neighborhood. When the Toyota encountered a dead end, it began to turn around in the cul-de-sac in Lakeway Court. The trooper pulled his patrol car in front of the Toyota to stop it.

The Toyota did stop and its female driver got out on foot. As the trooper approached the driver, she shot at the trooper striking him in the arm. She then ran on foot through the backyard of a nearby residence.

At approximately midnight, a second trooper located the woman and commanded her to drop the weapon. The female complied and she was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending at this time.

Henrico County Police immediately responded to the scene, with one Henrico Officer applying a tourniquet to the injured trooper and rendering aid until EMS arrived on scene. The trooper was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening wound. He was wearing a ballistic vest.

No troopers discharged their weapons during this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.