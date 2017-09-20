UPDATE: Standoff resolved after 3 hours, man arrested

UPDATE: The standoff situation is now over and has been resolved after 3 hours. Kenneth Raub of Henrico was arrested after he surrendered into police custody without incident.

There were no injuries and traffic flow has been restored.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are at the scene of a standoff in the county’s west end.

Police went to the 6600 block of Park Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. to serve a felony warrant on a man who had failed to appear in court.

When they arrived the man retreated into a bedroom inside his home.

Police said they believe the man is armed with a gun.

Henrico County Police are actively managing the incident.

The man is believed to be the only occupant of the house.

