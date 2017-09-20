Richmond residents ‘mad’ over graffiti in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Richmond are concerned about a recent increase in vandalism.

Neighbors living in the Fan said graffiti keeps popping up on homes and businesses.

Surveillance footage from Spoonbread Bistro shows what appears to be four people who residents believe are the culprits.

Jeff Hood said he first noticed the acts of vandalism the morning of Thursday, September 14.

“Pushed me over the edge, made me mad,” Hood said.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Residents and business owners accuse the vandals of returning after having the graffiti removed.

One resident, Jeffrey Allison, had his home tagged three months after painting it over the summer.

“It’s absolutely desecration of a beautiful house,” Allison said. “You know we’ve lived here seven years and really have never had very much problem with graffiti before the past nine or 10 months.”

Neighbors are offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who provides information on the suspects.

Richmond Police are planning a meeting with members of the Robinson Street Association to discuss cleanup efforts and to prevent this activity from happening.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.