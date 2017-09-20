Richmond Fire crews battle heavy flames at East End apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Richmond battled heavy flames at an apartment complex in Richmond’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the two-story complex located at 23rd and Cool Lane, they found flames coming from the roof. They also encountered heavy flames in the attic.

The incident has been marked under control.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or will be displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

