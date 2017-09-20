Police: 2 arrested after children found in trunk during traffic stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested after three children were found in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Chesterfield County last week.

Police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway last Friday, September 15 when they observed a 9-year-old male child crawl from the vehicle’s trunk compartment into the back seat. Two other children, a 5-year-old male and 6-year-old female, were also found in the trunk.

An investigation determined that the three children had been riding in the trunk before the vehicle was pulled over. The children were not injured, according to police.

The children’s mother, 25-year-old Dulce Baltazar, was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Police say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

The woman’s brother, 24-year-old Danny Baltazar, was driving the vehicle and charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving without lights and driving while revoked.

