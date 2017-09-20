Hopewell Police seek suspect who tried to lure juvenile into vehicle near bus stop

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a second incident related to the attempted luring of a child into a vehicle.

Police say this investigation is unrelated to a September 12 incident that occurred on Maple Street.

At roughly 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dolin Street after a 13-year-old male was approached by the suspect vehicle while walking to a school bus stop. Police say the driver ordered the juvenile to get inside, but the juvenile fled and ran to his sister who was waiting at the bus stop.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area traveling southbound on S. 21st Avenue.

The suspect is described as an 18- to 25-year-old black male with dreadlocks. The vehicle is described as a silver four-door early 2000s Lincoln Town Car, Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis with chrome rims.

Police say an alert citizen in Chesterfield County snapped a photo of the suspect vehicle after it was reported as being suspicious in the area of a school bus stop, although no one inside the vehicle — which has been positively identified as the one involved in the Hopewell incident — attempted to make contact with any children.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in or around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide to contact Senior Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.