Henrico County school unveils playground for special needs students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico school unveiled a new playground Wednesday that is designed for students with special needs.

Students at Northstar Academy handpicked every piece of equipment on the playground. They told 8News the final product was something dreams are made of.

“It’s just like a dream came true,” one student said.

The students at Northstar said it’s hard for them to pick just one thing about this new playground that they love the most.

“We have a rock climbing wall,” a student said. “We have so much things better, just so much things better.”

The playground was designed by the students for the students. When they knew they had to get rid of the old playground, they took the ideas to the classroom.

“It’s input from everybody: the kids, the staff, the experts in playground equipment,” said the Head of School at Northstar Academy, Crystal Trent. “It meets their unique needs individually but opens up opportunities for other things as well.”

From making music to climbing, sliding, and swinging, every kid has the opportunity to play with their friends.

“The special needs kids, they need something to play with too,” one student said. “So the swing, the slide, the hammock, it’s all fun stuff for them.”

“When you have equipment that allows them to go out and try things and try new challenging opportunities, they discover they can do and there no more, ‘I wonder if,'” Trent said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.