Civil War battle sites to receive $1M in preservation grants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – More than 200 acres associated with seven Civil War battles in Virginia will receive nearly $1 million in grants to help preserve the sites.

The grants will be disbursed by the Department of Historic Resources to four nonprofit organizations that seek to preserve the battlefield properties with matching funds.

The land targeted for preservation is associated with the battles of Appomattox Court House, Cold Harbor, Fisher’s Hill, Gaines Mill, New Market, Second Deep Bottom and Second Manassas.

This year’s recipients are the Civil War Trust, Manassas Battlefield Trust, Richmond Battlefields Association and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

Civil War heritage tourism plays a large role in Virginia’s economy. A 2015 study found that the 150th anniversary of the Civil War brought more than 3.7 million people and $290 million to Virginia.

