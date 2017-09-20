Chesterfield resident dies after jeep crashes, catches fire on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A Chesterfield resident was killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 256, near Oyster Point Road.

A Jeep Cherokee ran off the road on the eastbound side, hit a tree and then caught fire. State police say the Jeep was fully engulfed in flames.

A passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Nelson Conner Gays, of North Chesterfield, was killed, and the driver was taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

