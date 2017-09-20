Charlottesville race forum rescheduled for this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia is hosting discussions about race and inequality in Charlottesville and across the country.

The “Dialogues on Race and Inequity” was originally scheduled for August 12th but was rescheduled due to safety concerns after violence at rallies in downtown Charlottesville.

“Faculty, students and staff were enthusiastic about having these discussions, and we wanted to honor that commitment even after the original programming had to be canceled,” Associate Provost for Outreach Louis Nelson said.

The forum, which includes 30 discussion sessions and four film screenings, starts at 11 a.m. in the Harrison Small Auditorium. The programming will begin with the screening of “White Like Me” and discussion sessions will continue between noon and 5 p.m in several libraries on campus.

All sessions are free and open to the public.

A full schedule to events and information on parking and transportation is available here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

