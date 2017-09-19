Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back to Richmond in Dec.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is headed back to Richmond with its hard rock take on classic holiday tunes.

Like with past shows, fans will see laser lights, pyrotechnics and a moving stage — all while hearing rock opera versions of O Come All Ye Faithful, Christmas Eve/Sarajevo and Christmas Canon.

Crews are already working hard preparing for the tour to kick off in November.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 show at the Richmond Coliseum are on sale now online or at the box office.

