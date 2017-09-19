Train collides with car in Chesterfield; driver uninjured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are reporting that a train collided with a vehicle in the southern part of the county Tuesday evening.

Police say that a man was driving in the 3600 block of Dupuy Road when he ran off the road, striking a tree before coming to rest on the tracks.

Police say that the man driving was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit, and as a result, he was uninjured.

Crews are currently working to clean up the area, and remove the vehicle from the tracks.

Police are currently investigating to see what caused the car to run off the road.

