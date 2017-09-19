Students punished after ‘RAPE’ painted on chests at football game, officials say

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Four South Carolina high school students are being punished after painting themselves up for a football game, according to Anderson County School District 5 spokesperson Kyle Newton.

The four boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the Westside vs. Daniel football game Friday night.

The game was a part of the “Touchdown Against Cancer” game series, but the letters on the boys’ chests, when standing together, read “RAPE.”

A picture was taken and posted on Snapchat of the four students, with a caption that said: “What we do to Daniel.”

Westside High School kids – WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?!!?????!!???? pic.twitter.com/z547Cx194c — Shorty on B93.7! (@RadioShorty) September 17, 2017

The picture has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter.

“Anderson 5 Citizens for Quality of Education” shared the picture, with the boys’ faces blurred, on their Facebook page.

In their post, they discouraged the boys’ actions and included the school’s athletic mission statement, saying they’d like to see all students abide by it.

Newton says the students are being punished accordingly for their actions.

He says “there is no place in any school or community for something like this.”

The students have not been identified.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.