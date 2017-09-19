Police seek female suspect accused of robbing 2 businesses in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two commercial robberies in the city’s southside.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, police responded to the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a robbery. After interacting with the suspect regarding documentation, the suspect pulled a firearm, pointed it at the employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene in an older model dark gray four-door Acura. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.

Later in the afternoon at 5 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for another report of a robbery. Police were told the suspect walked into the store with an envelope in her hand. After a brief interaction, the same suspect unveiled the firearm and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect walked out of the door and fled the scene in the gray vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black female with a light complexion and dark hair pulled into a ponytail. She is approximately 20 to 25 years old and 140 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray T-shirt, dark basketball shorts and white sneakers and socks.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

