Moped driver suffers non-life threatening injuries in crash that stopped traffic for miles

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County officials report that a man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries when a car collided with his moped Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on US Route 360 near the intersection with River Road in Hanover County. This is also near the King William County line.

Eastbound traffic was closed for a considerable amount of time after the accident, leaving traffic backed up for miles.

