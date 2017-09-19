Missing woman sought in connection with Richmond murder found in NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The missing woman sought in connection with a homicide investigation in Southside Richmond has been located in Raleigh, N.C., according to Richmond police.

Authorities have been searching for Shatema Smith, 37, since earlier this week after 33-year-old Montez Matthews was found dead in his home. Richmond police tell 8News they are now heading to Raleigh to speak with Smith about Matthews’ death. She had not been seen by her family since last Saturday.

The vehicle used by the Matthews, a 2007 silver or grey Mercedes Benz four-door sedan, was also located in Raleigh with Smith.

Police were called to perform a welfare check at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Frank Road after family members expressed concern for a man who lived there.

When police arrived, they found the door locked and everything appeared normal.

Less than two hours later, family members got into the home themselves and found their loved one dead. Police returned to the scene and found the man down and unresponsive.

Family members identified the man as 33-year-old Montez Matthews.

His mother, Antionette Chandler, exclusively spoke with 8News.

“I’m going to miss, him, but I love him,” Chandler said through tears.

Chandler said her son was usually good about reaching out to family but knew something was wrong when they didn’t hear from Matthews for several days.

“He came by my house three days ago, but I missed him,” Chandler said.

Family members want to reflect on the happy moments Matthews left behind.

Cleon Ware, a cousin, said Matthews was a hard worker.

“The last time I talked to him he was at work, he was doing his truck driving thing, tilling the ground and I had seen him on Facebook Live and he was saying ‘I’m loving my job,'” Ware recalled.

Police are now awaiting the medical examiner’s ruling on the cause of death.

Frank Road is located off Jefferson Davis Highway, not far from the Philip Morris USA Richmond headquarters.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

