Missing 70-year-old Hopewell man found dead in pond

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 70-year-old man who was reported missing in Hopewell was found dead Monday in a pond in Prince George County.

Police said they were called to the 6800 block of Thweatt Drive in an attempt to find the man shortly before midnight.

After a search of the area, police found the man unresponsive face-down in a pond on the property.

After pulling the body from the water, police confirmed he fit the description of the missing man from Hopewell.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, Virginia for identification and cause of death. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

