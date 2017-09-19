Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Ambrose Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man will spend over a decade in prison for the shooting death of a man in the city’s Bellemeade neighborhood back in December of 2016.

Daquan K. Tucker was found guilty of his second degree murder charge and firearms charges on Tuesday. He was sentenced to ten years and three months in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Lakim L. Booker.

Officers responded to a call on Bowen Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 to find an unconscious man, who was later identified as Booker, inside a vehicle. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucker was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina.

