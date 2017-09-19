Gas leak prompts traffic delays near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak is prompting traffic delays in Richmond’s Fan District near VCU.

Officials tell 8News that the incident occurred on the 200 block of S. Cherry Street near Cumberland Street.

Motorists should expect delays as roads are currently blocked in the area.

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities says the gas leak is impacting five addresses in the area. DPU is currently on the scene working on repairs, which they say should be completed by rush hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.