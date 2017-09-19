Flooding seen in Hampton Roads, OBX as Jose passes offshore

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Flooding was reported in areas of Hampton Roads and North Carolina’s Outer Banks Tuesday morning as Hurricane Jose was passing offshore.

Scattered showers, some beach erosion, and wind gusts are some of the other local impacts expected from the storm.

Jose has remained a Category 1 hurricane as it has skirted by, well to the east and offshore of the region. The storm maintained that strength Tuesday, with maximum winds of 75 mph.

The US National Hurricane Center said Tuesday Jose was moving north at 7 mph, east-northeast of Cape Hatteras.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports outer bands of Jose could cause scattered showers in some areas during the day Tuesday. Coastal winds will gust to about 30 mph, with 20 mph gusts expected for the rest of the area.

Waves could be between six and 12 feet, with some beach erosion possible. The ocean will be too rough for swimming or surfing.

Tidal flooding is one of the main concerns for Tuesday regarding Jose’s offshore impacts.

Some flooding was reported in Hampton Roads during high tide hours of the morning. Hampton police tweeted Tuesday morning that roads in the area of Pembroke Avenue and River Street were flooded.

On the Southside, a viewer captured video of flooding on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk. The video — taken from the passenger side — showed that cars were able to navigate the waterlogged street.

The Army Corps of Engineers posted to Twitter Tuesday morning that the Great Bridge Locks was temporarily closed due to “excessively high tide.”

The forecast for Sewell’s Point calls for minor tidal flooding of 5 feet during the morning hours. By Tuesday night, this is expected to go down to 4.8 feet.

Higher amounts tidal flooding of 5.9 feet are expected in Duck, North Carolina.

NCDOT tweeted Tuesday morning that part of North Carolina Highway 12 was closed north of Pea Island due “major overwash.” Officials also posted a picture of the overwash on NC-12, in the Mirlo Beach area.

The roadway was reopened around the lunchtime hour.

Jose was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, and then move off to the north-northeast.

Areas along the Outer Banks experienced ocean overwash Monday as Jose passed by the region. About 4 inches of standing water was reported on N.C. Highway 12 at the northern end of Rodanthe.

A WAVY viewer captured drone video Monday of overwash in Avon.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Maria is threatening a direct impact on Puerto Rico as a dangerous Category 5 storm.

