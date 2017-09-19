Films on the Floodwall event celebrates the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Madelyn Cochran and her family came to Diversity Park in Manchester last week for Films on the Floodwall, an annual festival which celebrates the James River.

She told 8News anchor Juan Conde why she likes the river.

“You can go kayaking in it, you can go hiking by it,” she said, listing off her favorite activities.

The Cochrans were joined at the festival by many others, including conservation Ellie Morris who said she’s been coming to the event since it started.

“I had the very first film here in 2013,” Morris said. “I showed ‘Affair on the James.’ That was the first time we had any films on the floodwall. 300 people showed up.”

Justin Doyle with the James River Association described the films.

“What you’ll see tonight are films about conservation,” he said. “Of course, the James River is featured in most of them, but you’ll also see films about outdoor recreation.”

The event is sponsored by the James River Association, James River Advisory Council, and the James River Outdoor Coalition. The projection gear is donated.

“The folks who come out to this event are really interested in the arts, they’re interested in the river and when you combine the two you get an awesome combination,” Janit Llewellyn Allen, from the James River Advisory Council said.

Madelyn Cochran’s film follows her last four years having fun on the river. It’s called “Growing Up on the James.”

When asked if she was the movie’s star, Cochran hesitated.

“Uhh…”

It’s hard for anyone to brag when their co-star is the James River. It’s wild, wonderful, beautiful and life-giving and it’s the reason the city is here at all.

