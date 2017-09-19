DMV says higher fees possible to make up for $16 million shortfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to lawmakers Monday, the head of DMV says the agency’s revenue is not keeping up with rising costs, leaving them in a $16 million dollar hole.

“In order to continue to provide that high quality of service, we need to find a way to raise our revenues,” said DMV Spokesperson Brandy Brubaker.

Brubaker says so far DMV has eliminated its toll free telephone number, vacant positions, and switched to electronic renewal reminders saving them millions of dollars, but it’s not enough. Brubaker says DMV only takes a small fraction of the money they collect for operating costs, while most of the money goes to other state agencies.

“We’re doing lots of things here to try and bring up our revenues and reduce our expenditures, but there’s still more that we need to do,” said Brubaker.

Possible solutions include raising fees including the driver’s license fee by $1.25 per year, increasing registration fees by $3, and raising title fees from $10 to $20.

“We haven’t adjusted some of those fees this century. It’s been since the 1980s for some of them, so if you think about how prices have changed during that time, what you were paying for a gallon of gas in 1985 is significantly different than what you’re paying in 2017,” said Brubaker.

Ultimately lawmakers will decide whether to go with those suggestions or find other ways to make up the shortfall.

