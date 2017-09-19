Attorney General moves forward with opioid manufacturer investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring recently joined 40 other state attorneys to continue the fight against the opioid crisis by seeking documentation on marketing and sales practices.

“We’re going to be looking at all aspects: the marketing, sale, the distribution to see if there were any unlawful practices that have been engaged in,” Herring said.

The Attorney General said that the bipartisan group is investigating these companies to see if they are engaged in illegal practices. They hope to receive the documents quickly and closely review them.

“People are dying every single day,” Herring said.

Many opioid addictions begin with a prescription to anyone, from an injured student-athlete to someone suffering from chronic pain. The Attorney General said the companies must be held accountable if they did contribute to the opioid crisis.

“So these drugs are extremely powerful, and it’s really an all hands on deck moment,” Herring said. “Everybody’s got a role to play.”

He said they are not focusing on if specific groups were targeted since the epidemic reaches much further and impacts all types of people.

“Nobody is immune from this; everyone is at risk,” Herring said.

This is the time to determine whether or not the companies either caused the opioid problem or prolonged it. He said that this is a critical investigation because of the thousands who have lost their lives to opioid overdoses.

“Eleven-hundred Virginians last year died from an overdose. That means 1,100 families are struggling with this unfathomable loss,” Herring said.

The Attorney General said the group is still focusing on prevention and education to combat the crisis.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

