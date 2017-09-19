8Sports Blitz Player of the Week for Week 4: Davod Wilkins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Clover Hill Cavaliers have been the “close but no cigar” team of 2017. Cigars are off limits for most of the kids anyway, because they’re minors, but you get the point. The Cavs were 0-3 coming into Friday night, and they had lost each of those three games by one possession, losing one of them by a single point.

Enter senior running back Davod Wilkins.

Wilkins has been carrying the load for Clover Hill for years.

“Last year if we gained a yard, Davod did it,” said second year Head Coach John Fout.

Fout says he’s trying to diversify the offense, but Wilkins is still the primary weapon. That’s why Friday night he ripped through the George Wythe defense for 227 yards and four touchdowns. According to Fout, he did most of his damage in the first quarter, leading the Cavaliers to their first win of the season, 42-6 over the Bulldogs.

For that effort and for finally banging down the door on win number one, Davod Wilkins is our 8Sports Blitz Player of the Week.