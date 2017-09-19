3 dead in fatal single-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left three people dead Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sweathouse Creek Road, also called Route 682.

The vehicle was traveling west on Route 682 before reaching a curve and running off the left side of the road. The vehicle then over-corrected and crossed back over Route 682 before running off the right side of the road where it hit an embankment and then a tree. The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to catch fire.

There are three confirmed deaths as a result of the crash. The remains of all three occupants will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

