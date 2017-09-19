20-year-old charged in Henrico County shooting near 2 schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to the shooting that put two Henrico County high schools on lockdown Monday afternoon shortly before dismissal and sent one person to the hospital.

Police said they detained Traveon Davonte Williams, of Henrico, Monday evening after reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Laurel Village Drive and Monarch Crescent.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After some investigation, officers were able to identify and detain Williams as a suspect in the incident thanks to help from eyewitnesses.

Soon thereafter, police charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henrico County school representatives said that Hermitage High School and J.R. Tucker High School were briefly on lockdown as a precaution as police investigated the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

