Woman attacked by bear while hiking in Bath County, Va.

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was attacked by a bear in Douthat State Park in Bath County, Virginia over the weekend.

Officials from the park said that the incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Park officials said that while the woman had injuries to both of her legs, she was able to walk away from the incident.

Officials collected DNA samples taken from the woman’s wounds and will be comparing them to any bears that are caught in the traps that have been set in the area.

The park will remain open, according to park officials, but for now, all trails have been closed.

Officials said trails will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.