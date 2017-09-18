Woman arrested for firing gun near Henrico elementary school

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say they arrested a woman for firing a gun near Glen Lea Elementary School early Saturday morning.
Henrico police stopped a vehicle in the 3900 block of Austin Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after hearing a firearm discharged in the area.
Police learned that the driver, identified as 31-year-old Latasha Mone Jones, had just discharged her firearm.
Officers recovered the firearm from the vehicle and Jones was charged with concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
