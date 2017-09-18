Stafford schools testing water for third time to find source of lead

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Schools have finished testing their water for a second time after high levels of lead were found earlier this summer.

The school system first tested its water in mid-August — following the new Virginia law that requires public schools to test their water — which showed high levels of lead in the water at at least six schools. The school district then re-tested the water in early September in hopes that the initial reading was inaccurate.

That second round of testing, however, confirmed that there was in fact lead in the water at six schools: A.G. Wright Middle, Edward E. Drew Middle, Gari Melcher Complex, Garrisonville Elementary, Hartwood Elementary and North Stafford High.

“Staff will continue to suspend the use of drinking from any water fountains/taps that require further evaluation,” one school official said. “If needed, bottled water has been provided at those locations. please be assured that all students and staff are safe.”

Stafford County Schools says it will conduct a third round of testing to try and find the source of the lead. They plan to have those results back in five to ten days.

