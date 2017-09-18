Stafford deputies seek hit-and-run suspect who struck 11-year-old boy on bicycle

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, deputies were dispatched to the England Run North apartment complex for reports of a pedestrian struck. There they found an 11-year-old boy who had been struck on his bicycle while attempting to cross Cynthias Place.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark blue crew cab style pickup truck with a Philadelphia Eagles sticker on the left side of the truck’s back window, stopped momentarily before driving off.

The driver of the pickup is described as a young Hispanic male with black hair who was wearing rainbow-colored sunglasses on his head. There was also a female in the passenger seat with a child sitting on her lap and another male occupant sitting behind the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that would assist in identifying the suspect is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 (where callers may remain anonymous) or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (274637).

