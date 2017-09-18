Stafford deputies arrest 3 men for abduction after finding woman crying in truck

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford deputies have arrested three men for abduction after discovering a suspicious truck late Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. a deputy was patrolling the Route 17 Commuter Lot when he came upon a red Ford Pickup truck parked in the back of the lot. He immediately noticed two men, Dallas Corder and Michael McGinniss, and a woman, who was crying and appeared to be in some type of distress, occupying the front seat of the truck.

According to the press release, the deputy then asked the if the woman was OK, but she did not reply. The deputy then asked what they were doing in the back of the lot and one of the men said they were having a verbal argument.

The deputy noticed that while he was speaking to the men, the woman, who was sitting between the two men, was shaking and appeared scared.

“Deputy Simpson instructed McGinniss to open the door and allow the female out,” the press release said. “Once the female was out Deputy Simpson escorted her away from the vehicle.”

As the deputy escorted the woman toward his patrol car, she said, “help me, get me out of here — they have a gun.” The deputy immediately pushed the woman to safety behind his patrol car and drew his firearm.

“He instructed Corder and McGinniss to show their hands. By this time, additional deputies had arrived on scene. As Deputy Simpson got closer to the vehicle he noticed another male subject lying in the back seat area. That individual was later identified as Walter Tate,” the press release said. “Deputy Simpson learned from the driver, Dallas Corder that a gun was in the door pocket. Deputy Simpson quickly secured the firearm and began instructing McGinniss to exit the truck and lay on the ground. McGinniss got out of the truck, hesitated for a moment then took off running. He was quickly chased down and apprehended by Deputy D.W. Fetterolf.”

Corder and Tate were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives learned that McGinnis, Corder and Tate are all acquaintances of the woman. Corder picked the victim up at a nearby motel and pulled into an adjoining parking lot where McGinnis and Tate jumped into the truck.

One of the subjects is reported to have put a gun to the victims head and accused her of stealing from him, police say. At some point, the victim was driven to the Rt. 17 Commuter Lot where she was held against her will and assaulted.

Police say two firearms were recovered from the suspect’s truck and all three suspects were arrested and taken before the magistrate where charges were placed.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and later released.

Michael Andrew McGinnis, age 23 of Farnham, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and one count of Obstruction of Justice. McGinnis is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Dallas B. Corder, age 25 of Colonial Beach, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Strangulation and one count of Obstruction of Justice. Corder is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Walter Elton Tate, age 18 of Caret, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. McGinnis is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.