RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is holding a free supply store for division teachers.

The store, located at the Former Norrell Elementary Media Center on 2120 Fendall Ave., will have classroom decorations and general school supplies.

It will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

