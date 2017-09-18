Richmond to host first Preparedness Day on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced Monday the city of Richmond’s first Preparedness Day. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fountain Lake at Byrd Park and will include a multitude of Emergency Support Agencies and partners.

“Different times of the year present different risks and hazards, and being prepared just makes sense,” said Mayor Stoney. “This event will help residents make a plan and stay informed in case of emergency situations.”

Preparing in advance can help residents, area businesses and visitors minimize the impacts from a disaster, and shorten the recovery time on their homes, families, and selves. Residents will be able to take part in Hands-Only CPR training through Richmond Ambulance Authority, identify items of importance for their Family Emergency Kits through the Office of Emergency Management, tour the city’s Mobile Command Unit and Emergency Communications Vehicles, as well as meet representatives from both internal and external agencies dedicated to helping our city prepare, respond and recover from disasters that impact our community.

Additional agencies will include Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Public Utilities, Fire, Police, City of Richmond Health District, Sherriff’s Office and partners such as GRTC, WRIR Radio, and the American Red Cross. Participants will not only be able to identify ways of preparing themselves but will also have an opportunity to identify ways they can support their neighbors through volunteering with the city of Richmond’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

