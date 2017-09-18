Richmond residents praise city’s handling of weekend protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents praised how the city and police department handled a potentially violent weekend on Monument Avenue.

There were no injuries and seven arrests, just one of which was for disorderly conduct.

As 8News went door to door talking to residents, everyone had nothing but praise for how the city handled Saturday’s protests.

They said they hope this sends a message that Richmond is not the place to try to start a riot.

Janice Nuckolls, lives on Monument Avenue. She said that she believes the way police and authorities handled Saturday’s protests might prevent others from acting violently in the future.

“People will say ‘Hmm Richmond is not a good place to go protest. They are too organized. Police are all over everything,” Janice Nuckolls said.

Janice Nuckolls lives just steps from the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue which means the protests were in her front yard.

“This is Monument Avenue, but this is our home, this is a neighborhood,” Nuckolls said.

She said she had a lot of anxiety going into the weekend but felt Richmond Police were in constant communication with her and her neighbors.

“The police told us what to do, how to prepare, [and told us] that they would be around,” Nuckolls said.

Others in the city were glad to see Richmond contain any possible riots or tragedy, like the one we saw just a few weeks ago in Charlottesville.

“It was great that there was no violence like there was in Charlottesville,” said Richmond resident Danny Robbins. “That was obviously a stain on the state and the city of Charlottesville. Which is unfortunate, but Richmond did what they needed to do to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Police prevented violence through precautions like blocking streets and banning potential weapons such as flag poles and sticks.

“I think the police were well prepared, so that if anyone like that showed up they were ready for them, but I don’t think they came,” Nuckolls said.

Nuckolls said she thinks Richmond has set a precedent for how to plan for protests.

“I think other cities could look to use [similar tactics] to see how to handle this,” Nuckolls said.

