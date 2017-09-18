Prince George County police search for missing man in need of medication

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to police, Mathew Wallace, 26, walked away from his home on Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Wallace is in need of his medication, according to family members.

Wallace is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Wallace was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

Police say Wallace does not have a cell phone, money or identification with him.

Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.