Police in Petersburg still looking for suspect who shot 5

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are still looking for the suspect who they say shot five people Sunday night.

Police are trying to determine whether a person driving a vehicle that matched the description in Chesterfield is the person responsible, as one of the victims fights for his life in the hospital.

The other four victims are expected to be o.k.

But police are asking the public’s help in connecting all the dots to put the person who is responsible behind bars.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses said Sunday night was calm, just like any other night.

“It was so peaceful, nobody was out here, they were just sitting there like they normally do: drink, child, play cards,” one witness said.

But just a few hours later, that all changed, according to one neighbor who lives near the scene of the shooting but did not want to show their face.

“People were just screaming, actually, one of the screaming voices is what drove me out,,” the witness said. “The guy was so screaming, ‘No, not my brother, come on, don’t tell me that’s my brother.'”

Police say they rushed to the scene where they found three people hit by gunfire. Two more would later show up at the hospital who also suffered gunshot wounds.

“The information that we have now developed is that there was a vehicle that drove through the area and shots were fired from that vehicle,” Emanuel Chambliss, with Petersburg Police said.

Police say some on scene were able to shoot back and identified the car as a silver Dodge Charger. A car fitting that description with damage consistent with bullet hole damage was pulled for speeding in Chesterfield just a short time later. Police are still working to see if that vehicle and driver is connected to the Petersburg shooting.

But at least one resident says she is moving out of town just as soon as possible.

“We struggling, we’re college students, so we had no choice, but now I have to move, I have to,” she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

