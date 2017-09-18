Party bands host benefit concert to help hurricane victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond community came together on Sunday to raise money for those affected by hurricanes.

Four bands donated their time and their music to host a Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert at the Westin Hotel. Innovation, Trademark, Julius Pitman and The Revival and Inside Out all performed Sunday night.

All the proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Program. They accepted donations at the door in exchange for tickets.

Event organizers said it was an opportunity to bring the community together to help others.

“As Virginian’s, we remember the devastation from hurricanes Gaston and Isabel back in 2003 and 2004,” said event organizer Danette Hodges. “It gave us an opportunity where we can give back to other communities.”

Their goal was to raise $8,000 and based on the turnout, they think they may have exceeded that goal.

