New poll shows Northam with 5-point lead in governor’s race

(WRIC) — A new poll from the University of Mary Washington shows Democratic candidate Ralph Northam up by five points in the race for Virginia’s next governor.

The Lieutenant Governor received 44 percent support from likely voters.

Republican candidate Ed Gillespie received 39 percent and Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra received three percent.

The five-point difference is within the margin of error for the poll.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax received 45 percent support and Republican Jill Vogel received 40 percent.

Click here to view the poll.

