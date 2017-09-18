More arrests made in Petersburg shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — SWAT and Petersburg police on Saturday executed search warrants in the 1200 block of McKenzie Street and the 300 block of Hurt street in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Harding Street and Mistletoe Street earlier this week.

As the result, 21-year-old Jamal Devonte Brown of Petersburg was taken into custody for four counts of Attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of felony.

27-year-old Harkeim Sharar Wells of Petersburg was also located and taken into custody and charged with four counts of Attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Indictments are pending on both at this time.

UPDATE: Police say through their investigation one of the people that was shot and believed to be a victim was actually one of the shooters. 20 year-old Danzel J’Quan Rives from North Dinwiddie was charged on Septemeber 19, 2017 with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm. Rives is still in jail.

Since the shooting, one of the victims, 34 year-old Delqukis Demon Ruffin of Petersburg, has succumbed to his injuries.

Additional charges are pending. If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after five people were shot Sunday night in Petersburg in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Petersburg police say they responded to a call of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds at Harding and Mistletoe Streets near the Shorts Grocery Store. Victims told police that the shots came from a silver Dodge Charger that was driving by. Victims told police that they shot back in retaliation.

According to police, two of the victims were flown to VCU Medical Center and are in critical condition. The other victim found was rushed by ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center, and police later learned two other victims were driven to the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Chesterfield Police said they saw a Dodge Charger fitting the descriptions traveling at a high rate of speed in Chesterfield. They pulled that car over and believed it was connected to the scene in Petersburg. When asked by 8News reporter Parker Slaybaugh, police said the vehicle had damage, but would not confirm whether the vehicle had any bullet holes in it.

Neighbors who live in the area said they heard a barrage of gunfire and saw someone lying on the ground. Now they are debating whether they want to keep living in the area.

“It’s just too much violence going on,” one resident, who wished to remain anonymous said. “It’s not really necessary. I I just fee like why does everybody have to shoot? I mean, just talk it out and be cordial to one another. One of the guys that got shot, he had just had a baby.”

Police are still asking anyone who may have any information to give them a call 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.