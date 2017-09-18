Missing Prince George County man found dead

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who went missing from his home in Prince George County on Sept. 7 was found Monday, dead.

Prince George County Police said that they are now looking into Mathew Wallace’s passing as a death investigation.

Wallace, 26, initially went missing after he walked away from his home in the afternoon of Sept. 7. It was reported at the time that Wallace was in need of his medication, which he did not have with him.

Anyone with information about what may have happened are encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

