Juvenile homicide suspect arrested at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A male juvenile homicide suspect was recently taken into custody at Richmond International Airport by RIC police.

The suspect was arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Highland County, Virginia Sunday afternoon just before 6 p.m.

Police said that the woman’s 2009 Subaru Forester was missing from the residence.

Upon further investigation, Virginia State Police found the Subaru parked in the RIC airport parking lot and RIC police apprehended the suspect.

The victim’s remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

