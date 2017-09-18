Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Richmond SPCA and Banfield vets team up for feral cat effort

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy visits the Richmond SPCA, where it is teaming up with Banfield Pet Hospital veterinarians for a major feral cat effort.

They are treating 84 cats as part of a trap, neuter and return (TNR) operation.

The Richmond SPCA says a large percentage of kittens ending up in shelters every year comes from feral cats, so it is important that communities control the population in a compassionate way.

“We want to make sure that they don’t reproduce more kittens, and we also want to be sure that they are rabies vaccinated,” explains Robin Starr, the CEO of Richmond SPCA. “So this helps us get there.”

In all, Starr says the Richmond SPCA spays and neuters about 1,500 feral cats every year for free.

Click here for more webisodes of Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.