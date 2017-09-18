5 people injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after five people were shot Sunday night in Petersburg.

Petersburg police say they responded to a call of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people with gunshots wounds on the ground at Harding and Mistletoe Streets near the Shorts Grocery Store.

According to police, two of the victims were flown to VCU Medical Center and are in critical condition. The other victim was rushed by ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center and the two other victims were driven to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on a suspect, but police say they are looking for a silver Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

