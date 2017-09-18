2 Henrico County high schools briefly locked down after Shrader Road shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico County high schools were temporarily locked down Monday afternoon after a shooting happened in the area.

Henrico County school representatives said that Hermitage High School and J.R. Tucker High School were briefly on lock down Monday as a precaution after police responded to a shooting in the area.

The schools were only on lock down for about 25 minutes each, and both dismissed on time.

Police said that the shooting happened at the intersection of Shrader Road and Eunice Drive.

While it is still early in the investigation, police said one victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

